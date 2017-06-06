Clive City Leaders Seeking Input on Greenbelt Trail Investment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLIVE, Iowa -- Clive city leaders want to hear input on the Clive Greenbelt.

A meeting scheduled for Tuesday night will be the last of three held in June seeking community suggestions. It will take place at Porter Shelter located on Maddox Parkway at 7:30 p.m.

The City of Clive is looking to invest $41.1 million into its greenbelt trail system over the next 25 years. The majority of the investment will go toward restoring the greenbelt's various habitats, along with improving trail surfaces, managing flooding and cleanup restoration, and improving bicycle and pedestrian access to Clive's bars and restaurants.