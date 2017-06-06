“COVFEFE” License Plates Claimed in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Last week, President Trump set the social media world afire when he erroneously posted a tweet believed to have misspelled the word "coverage" as "covfefe."

While some were laughing online, others were racing to the DMV to snatch up the coveted COVFEFE vanity plates.

If you were hoping to be Iowa's COVFEFE, you're out of luck. An online state database shows that plate is already taken.

The word spelled with the number three instead of the letter "e"--reading COVF3F3--is also taken, so if you want to create your own plate you'll have to get a little more creative.