× Drive Safely, Watch Out for Deer

IOWA — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is warning motorists to look out for deer.

Early June is the second busiest month for deer versus vehicle collisions; November is the first. Does may be wandering into non-traditional areas to give birth during this time.

Officials warn never to swerve to avoid hitting a deer. The Iowa DOT also says if you see a fawn, leave it alone even if it appears abandoned.