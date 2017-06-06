× Traffic Moving Slowly Again on I-35 Northbound

Ames, Iowa — One lane of traffic is now back open on I-35 northbound near Ames.

A tanker truck overturned around 8:15 this morning at the intersection with Highway 30.

The right lane is now open but the crash is creating a bottleneck and traffic is moving at a crawl.

If you can avoid the area right now you are advised to do so.

This is a developing story.

Previous story:

AMES, Iowa — Interstate 35 northbound is shut down at Highway 30 near Ames after a tanker truck overturned Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:15am. Hazardous Material crews have been dispatched to the scene to investigate possible leaks of liquid fertilizer and diesel fuel.

Northbound lanes are shut down at Highway 30 as is the exit ramp on to Highway 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.