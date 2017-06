× Iowa DOT Promoting New ‘Move Over’ Law Expansion

IOWA — The Iowa DOT is raising awareness about a new law that goes into effect next month.

The law requires drivers to slow down or change lanes when around waste and recycling trucks with flashing lights. It is similar to moving over for construction vehicles, law enforcement cars, or tow trucks.

The law goes into effect July 1st.

The DOT is holding an event on Wednesday to bring more awareness to the law.