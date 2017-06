Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA FALLS, Iowa -- No state produces more pork than Iowa, so it only makes sense that the best bacon in the nation would come from here.

Now, a national bacon publication says it does. The website extracrispy.com has awarded the title to Vande Rose Farms for their artisan brown sugar-cured Applewood smoked bacon.

The bacon is raised and aged at their farm in Iowa Falls.