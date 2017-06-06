Judge Dismisses Charges Against Former IWD Judge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- A Polk County judge has dismissed criminal charges against a former Iowa Workforce Development administrative law judge, and ruled prosecuting her was retaliatory and vindictive.

Susan Ackerman turned herself in to authorities at the Polk County Jail last December. The fraud charges stemmed from Ackerman trying to place her daughter on her health insurance coverage while employed at IWD. However, the problems started nearly two years prior, when Ackerman testified before a Senate oversight committee that then-IWD Director Teresa Wahlert created a hostile work environment. Five months later, Wahlert fired Ackerman.

Ackerman has filed a civil lawsuit against the state, claiming retaliation.

“As to my case specifically, I hope it will be investigated to determine who was ultimately responsible for seeking charges and that they will be held accountable," she said.