LiveWell Minute: Midwife Services

Midwives have been delivering babies for thousands of years. But the role has evolved over time and is quite different now.

Sea Fey, UnityPoint Health Des Moines Midwife Services, says "Especially the professionalism involved. Today certified nurse midwives need a certification and a masters degree. They also collaborate with obstetricians when needed."

Midwives still facilitate natural childbirth but their services include much more. Today's midwife works as a partner to support the mother's needs.

Today's midwife does more than deliver babies. UnityPoint Health Des Moines Midwife Services also provides women's healthcare. Including gynecological exams, screenings and vaccinations, fertility counseling, family planning and menopausal care.