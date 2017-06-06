Mother of 16th Des Moines Homicide Victim Speaks Out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Des Moines Iowa -- The mother of the woman shot and killed over the weekend in Des Moines is still in shock that the murderer is her daughter's husband.

Mary Dudley’s mom Debra Harrison said she is thankful for Mary’s friends who are helping her get through this difficult time.

"Disbelief, shock, stunned, overwhelming grief and loss. I have a strong support system at home in Pennsylvania, and these women here that are also friends of Mary’s have been a big help," she said.

However, she had a different message for Harold Dudley, the man who killed her daughter.

"I want you to know that after today I will not think of you again, but I am sure you will think of me and Mary every day for the rest of your life," she said.

Amid funeral planning, Debra said it’s hard not to think of Harold and Mary's troubling relationship.

"He was very cold, very strict, very controlling over her."

Debra decided to focus only on the good memories.

"Mary was awesome. She always had a great smile, she had these big, beautiful brown eyes that were always bright, she was very passionate about everything she did, she loved her son more than anything in the world," she said.

Mary's 14-year-old son Deshawn is currently in the custody of the juvenile justice system. Once he's released, he will stay in Des Moines with a family-friend.

Debra said she wishes she could tell Mary just how special she is.

"You are worth more than that. You are a precious jewel and you deserve to be treated like a princess,” she said.

A vigil for Mary will be held on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Southbrooke Green Apartments.