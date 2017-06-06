× Police Looking for Missing Coralville Man Who Allegedly Texted Family From Trunk of Car

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa — Police are looking into the case of a missing Coralville man who was allegedly forced into the trunk of his car.

According to KWWL, 37-year-old Michael Graham’s family members say the man sent them text messages from the trunk, saying he had been tied up and forced into the car while working in North Liberty. Police tracked Graham’s phone to the intersection of Keokuk-Washington Road and 265th Street near Keota; this is the area from which he is believed to have sent the messages.

Graham is described as a white man, 5’7″ tall, weighing 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

His car is a black, four-door 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with an Iowa license plate number ELL 592.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or the Johnson County Communications Center at 319-356-6800.