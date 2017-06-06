Principal Charity Classic Starts Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The annual Principal Charity Classic golf tournament starts Tuesday, June 6th and runs through Sunday, June 11th.

In 2016, the Principal Charity Classic was named the 2016 PGA Tour Champions Tournament of the year. A record number of nearly 84,000 spectators raised over $2 million for Iowa children’s charities.

Returning player Skip Kendall said this particular tournament is special to him.

"I love coming here. I feel like I'm back home, growing up not that far away from here. So it gives me a special meaning because of that. Secondly the golf course is great. I love playing here. Wakonda is a beautiful place to play. I played good here last year so I have good memories about it, and we as players want to raise money for the local city and Des Moines area," Kendall said.

There will be several special guests playing, including World Golf Hall of Fame members Fred Couples and Bernhard Langer and defending champion Scott McCarron. Popular comedian Larry the Cable Guy will be also be playing on Wednesday.

Tickets start at $20 and kids 15 and under get in for free. There is also free admission for active duty, retired, and reserve military members and their families

The MidAmerican Green Canyon spectator area is the place to be with Hornitos Hacienda Party Deck and great viewing areas. MidAmerican also partnered with the Principal Charity Classic to make the event “green.”

“We are really excited to be retiring renewable energy certificates from one of our wind farms here in Iowa. And what that means is basically this whole entire event will be carbon neutral this year,” MidAmerican Director of Communications Tina Potthoff said.

Another fun addition to the tournament is the Scott McCarron bobblehead. The first 500 people through the gates on Sunday will receive a bobblehead of McCarron, the defending champion.

For more information about tickets and parking, check out the Principal Charity Classic website.