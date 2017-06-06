State to Pay $175K in Foster Child Death Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The State of Iowa will soon pay $175,000 to settle a lawsuit involving a foster child.

In 2013, 5-year-old Dominic Elkins was killed by another foster child, 17-year-old Cody Metzker-Madsen. Dominic was living in the care of Donald and Julie Coolman.

Metzker-Madsen was later found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity.

Dominic's birth mother sued the state two years ago. The Des Moines Register reports the Iowa Appeal Board agreed to pay the settlement on Monday. Dominic's mom alleged the boys should not have been placed in the same home since both had significant behavioral and psychiatric issues.