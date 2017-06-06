Two Iowa High School Students Named Triple Threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a packed house at the Des Moines Civic Center as 700 students representing 60 schools took the stage to show off their talents. Awards were given out in the categories of performance, technical, and creative.

Two performers were named “Triple Threats.” Marisa Spahn from Waukee High School was recognized for her performance as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical. Seamus Foley from Dubuque Senior High School was recognized for his performance as Javert in Les Miserables School Edition.

They will represent Iowa at the National High School Musical Theatre awards in New York City for a 9-day theater intensive that will be held late June.