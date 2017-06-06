WATCH: Illinois Man Jumps Into Moving Car to Help Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ILLINOIS -- A quick-thinking driver in Illinois helped save the life of a stranger.

Randy Tompkins saw a car driving in the wrong lane. The vehicle ran a red light and almost hit Tompkins' truck. He instinctively knew the other driver was suffering from a medical problem, so he stopped his truck, ran to the other car, jumped through the open passenger window, and put the car in park.

Although police were trailing the weaving car, they apparently did not realize what was happening until Tompkins stopped the vehicle.