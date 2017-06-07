13RAW: DHS Director Charles Palmer Discusses the Controversies Surrounding His Agency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Charles Palmer is preparing to retire as the Director of the Iowa Department of Human Services in the midst of controversy and investigations after two Iowa teens died after being severely starved in their adoptive homes.

Today Palmer agreed to a rare sit down interview with Political Director Dave Price to talk about the deaths of Sabrina Ray and Natalie Finn, what actions the DHS has taken in response to their deaths and what it's like to run an agency that never seems to be given enough funding.