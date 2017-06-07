Classic Performance By Kids For Kids Premieres This Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTOONA, Iowa –You have a chance to see a classic tale this weekend, and the show is put on by kids for kids. Annie Jr. premieres Friday at the CAP Theatre in Altoona.

The actors have been preparing for it the last two months. Thirty students are a part of the production on stage and behind the scenes.

Director Joseph Gentzler said the CAP Theatre allows children to gain knowledge on everything it takes to make a production. "Theater gives you so many opportunities it doesn't have to be on stage and it doesn’t have to be in the tech booth," he said.

Opening night for Annie Jr. is Friday at 7 p.m. You can also catch the performance Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30. They also have shows next Friday through Sunday at the same times.

CAP Theatre puts on four mainstage productions a year, along with Shakespeare in the Park in the summer.