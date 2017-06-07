Des Moines Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A man shot in the chest Wednesday morning in Des Moines is expected to survive.

Neighbors say they heard four gun shots fired near E. 12th Street and Garfield Avenue around 4:30AM Wednesday. When police arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gun shot wound to the chest.

He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police describe his injury as non-life-threatening. They say the suspect and the gunman were involved in a dispute that lead to gun fire. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.