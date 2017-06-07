× Greene County Man Killed When Semi Hits Tractor

PATON, Iowa — A Greene County man was killed Tuesday morning after his tractor was hit by a semi.

The Iowa State Patrol says 47-year-old Patrick Fields was eastbound on County Road E18 near X Avenue on a tractor when he was rear-ended by a semi driven by 25-year-old Troy Shaw. Fields’ tractor was pushed into a ditch, rolled over and pinned him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed yet but the State Patrol is investigating.