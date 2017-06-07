Heather Ryan Announces Congressional Campaign With Must See Web Ad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- She's "east side scrappy", not afraid to call her opponents "poopy-head" and she's running for Congress.

On Wednesday morning Des Moines Democrat Heather Ryan announced her candidacy for Iowa's 3rd Congressional District with a unique online commercial. In it she calls for sensible gun policy, healthcare for all and subsidies for hair care products.

According to her campaign website Ryan is Navy veteran and Drake University graduate and a small business owner.

Ryan joins Pete D'Allesandro, Anna Ryon and Cynthia Axne as declared challengers to Congressman David Young in next year's election.