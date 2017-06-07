High School Students Build Tiny House for Homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A group of high school students are getting some hands-on experience building a tiny home from the ground up.

For many of the Ankeny High School students, this is their first time building anything but the 152-square- foot project is starting a trend for more tiny homes to be built.

The students are members of the ACE - mentor program, a volunteer group that promotes a career in construction industry.

In the past, the group has mainly focused architectural design and engineering but this is the first-time students are bringing their concepts to life.

Once the tiny home is completed, it will be donated to the homeless outreach organization, Joppa. The group plans to partner with Joppa in the future to create more homes.

“We`ve helped with this model and curriculum that they are going to take to some other public schools, boy scouts, drake university, volunteer groups. They are going to try and have 50 tiny homes built this fall. Then they will place them on slabs that will be purchased this fall,” says ACE Mentor team leader, Josh Brabey.

The group hopes to have the project completed by the end of the week.