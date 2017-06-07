× Iowa Man Who Claimed to be Kidnapped Found in Omaha

OMAHA, Nebraska — A Coralville man who claimed to be kidnapped in a serious of text messages is now safe and talking with police in Omaha.

On Tuesday Coralville Police asked for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Michael Graham after his family received a serious of alarming text messages. In the messages Graham claimed to have been tied up and locked in the trunk of his car.

A few hours after sending out the public request for help to find Graham authorities said they no longer considered foul play in Graham’s disappearance but they still were asking for help to find him.

KWWL reports this morning that Graham and his car have been located in Omaha. He is currently talking to police.