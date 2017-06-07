Iowa Planting Nearly Done

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was nearly a perfect week for farmers last week. Six days were good for fieldwork according to the Iowa crop progress report. Farmers planted, re-planted, and applied some herbicides.

Ninety percent of corn is emerging, six days behind last year and a day behind the five year average. Corn conditions improved, now rated 77 percent good to excellent.

Soybean planting is almost done, 91 percent is in the ground. Soybean emergence is at 73 percent good to excellent.

The dry weather allowed the first cutting of alfalfa hay.