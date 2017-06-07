× Jefferson Ringing in Bell Tower Fest With New Attractions

JEFFERSON, Iowa- Friday starts the weekend of the Jefferson Bell Tower Festival. This year a new sound. New Bells have been installed on the Mahanay Bell Tower Carillon. Over this weekend to concerts will be performed on the new bells. The tower had used recorded sounds in the past.

Also this weekend formal opening for the Thomas Jefferson Gardens located adjacent to the Greene County Courthouse.

Around 4 years ago plants were seeded in the new Jefferson Gardens. A building on the property was remodeled, and now serves as the Greene County Chamber of Commerce, and Welcome Center.

The Park was created as a statue of Thomas Jefferson was donated to the community, and they needed a place to put the statue. Abraham Lincoln is perched by the Bell Tower and Courthouse, so they wanted to keep Thomas Jefferson close by.