Leopold Drops Out of Democratic Gubernatorial Race

DES MOINES, Iowa — The field of candidates running the Democratic nomination has narrowed.

The Des Moines Register’s Jason Noble was the first to report today that Rich Leopold is suspending his campaign. Leopold is a former director of the Iowa DNR.

Leopold cites fundraising challenges and “political insiders” as reasons he’s leaving the race.

Despite his exit there is still a large field of candidates that could soon grow.

State Senator Nate Boulton, State Representative Todd Prichard, former Iowa Democratic Party Chair Dr. Andy McGuire and former Des Moines school board member Jon Neiderbach have all declared their candidacy.

John Norris, former Chief of Staff to Governor Vilsack, has filed paperwork to become a candidate by hasn’t announced his campaign.

Businessman Fred Hubbell is currently exploring a run for governor.

Governor Kim Reynolds is expected to try to become the first woman elected governor in Iowa. She may be challenged in a primary by Cedar Rapids mayor Ron Corbett.