Organizations Blocked From Laying Sabrina Ray’s Body To Rest

PERRY, Iowa -- As the details unraveled surrounding sixteen year old Sabrina Ray's death, the Perry Fire Department immediately asked to step in. "The adopted parents, if they didn't care anymore about her than to let her starve to death, why are they gonna care enough to properly dispose of her remains?" said Chief Chris Hinds.

Through their non-profit, Perry Firefighters Association, Chief Hinds made a request. "We offered to purchase space and pay for the internment of the cremains," said Hinds.

Now nearly four weeks after her death, Sabrina's body remains in limbo. "It is my understanding the adoptive parents have been charged with basically murder of this girl, yet they still have parental rights and at this point they have not waved their parental rights," said Hinds.

The community, which keeps envisioning a malnourished fifty-six pound sixteen year old, is baffled. "That's the thought from street corner to street corner is why do they have any rights?"

Sabrina's adopted parents Marc and Misty Ray along with adopted grandmother Carla Raye Bousman, adopted brother Justin Ray and adopted cousin Josie Bousman all face charges in her death. Hinds is quick to remind many, "People are innocent until proven guilty."

The State's medical examiners office could not comment on if the body of Sabrina Ray had even left their Ankeny headquarters. Hinds said, "The body has not yet been released for him to do anything with the body."

Perry`s city owned cemetery Violet Hill has an area called the "Baby Range." It is here the Perry Fire Department hopes Sabrina's body can eventually find peace. "Sabrina has suffered enough in her life. There should be some way she could be laid to rest."

The Dallas County attorney's office could not comment on the parental rights at this moment because of their role in prosecuting Sabrina's family members. The medical examiner still has not made an official ruling on the cause of death.