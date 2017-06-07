× Pleasant Hill Police Police Officers Wearing New Shields

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill Police officers are sporting a new accessory now.

Officers are now wearing a newly redesigned badge. Each badge features the city seal. The are also customized to match the patches on the officers’ uniforms.

Officers were previously wearing “metro badges” similar to those worn in Des Moines and West Des Moines. They say these new badges will set them apart.

Each badge still features the standard number and rank but rank is also displayed using different color metal schemes. The badges are also slightly larger than the old ones.