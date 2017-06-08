Large Painted Golf Balls Pop Up Around Metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa –With attractions like the Pappajohn Sculpture Park and the Art Route downtown, the creative community is thriving in the metro. This summer you’ll see artistic additions around town.

"I bet they'll see it, and be like, what is that," said Artist Jenna Brownlee.

She wants you to take notice of the 18 large painted golf balls around town, "I worked on this in my garage for two weeks because it's 36 inches in diameter."

It's part of a community art project, promoting local artists, area businesses, and the upcoming Solheim Cup.

"The Solheim Cup is an event that happens every four years in the United States, every two years it takes place,” said Assistant Tournament Director Drew Blass.

“It's the top twelve U.S. women versus the top twelve European women competing for the prestigious Solheim Cup," he added.

Brownlee's painted golf ball features the city's skyline and vibrant flowers. It's located in front of the Greater Des Moines Partnership on Locust Street downtown. Chief Communications Officer Tiffany Tauscheck said, "Really helps amplify that this is a global city, and we are able to attract global events and global business to our city.

The large painted golf balls are located on the art route in downtown Des Moines, along with some in Clive, Norwalk, and West Des Moines. They will be on display until the Solheim Cup starts at the Des Moines Golf and Country Club on August 14th.

Local companies paid $3,500 to sponsor that balls, which included the cost of the ball and to commission the artist. Proceeds go to the six mile art route, which helps visitors find public art.

Brownlee said it’s a good investment. "Public art is a huge unexpected, exciting thing about Des Moines, and I think that there are some misconceptions about Des Moines for maybe people who haven't been here, who don't live here, when they come and see the art scene, it adds to the vibrancy of the community."

Visit Solheim Cup’s website to see where the large painted golf balls are located and how to get tickets to the event in August.