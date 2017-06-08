Mexico, U.S. End Sugar Dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The United States and Mexico agreed to end a dispute over the sugar trade on Tuesday.

Mexico will cut refined sugar exports to the United States from 53 to 30 percent. The deal is designed so Mexico will avoid punitive tariffs.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst applauded the announcement saying, "The outcome of these negotiations is important to Iowa as we lead the nation in the production of corn and are a large corn refiner with multiple processing facilities in our state."

The agreement comes ahead of renegotiating of the North American Free Trade Agreement and shows optimism on those negotiation efforts.