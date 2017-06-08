Mother Urges Action After Child Burns Feet at Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Colfax mother visiting Union Park with her children says it turned into a horrifying day after her one year-old son stepped on a scorching hot metal cover, causing second degree burns.

She says she lost track of him for a split second before seeing him walking towards the cover.

“So I start going after him and he steps right on to that metal plate and I rip him off but it wasn't quick enough and he has second degree burns on his feet now” said Tifini Dennis.

The distraught mother took her son to the hospital, and was then sent to the Iowa City burn center.

“He was just screaming, he's digging his feet I didn't know what to do to comfort him, the doctors couldn't comfort him he was just in so much pain” said Dennis.

Myles is recovering now and didn't require skin grafts; now his mother is wondering why these covers are out in the open.

“I just want a fence of protective area around it, change the covering maybe so it's not the metal, I don’t know, just something so it’s safer for the children” said Dennis.

Dennis says she will file a claim with the Des Moines Parks and Rec Department. When asked about the claim Parks and Rec said in a statement "Our policy is not to comment and let the claims process run its course".

Dennis says she just hopes something will be done so a mother and child won't experience the same thing.

“I'm still shaking, it was torture, it was hell” she said.

While Parks and Rec says they won’t discuss the claim, they do say they will review the metal covers.