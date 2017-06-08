× Ray Family Due In Court Friday in Dallas County

ADEL, Iowa — Marc, Misty and Justin Ray are all due in Dallas County Court Friday as they each await trial for their alleged abuse of Sabrina Ray.

The 16-year-old died at her adoptive home in Perry last month. She weighed just 56 pounds at the time of her death.

Marc and Misty, Sabrina’s adoptive parents, are charged with Child Endangerment and Neglect leading to her death. They will be arraigned Friday on those charges and likely learn their trial date.

Justin Ray, Marc and Misty’s biological son and Sabrina’s adoptive brother, will be in court as well for a bond reduction hearing. He is accused of severely abusing his sister. Police say he “drop-kicked” Sabrina down a flight of stairs one month before her death. The attack left her so injured she could not walk, talk or eat, according to court records.

Along with the Rays, Josie and Carla Bousman are also facing charges related to Sabrina’s death. Josie is Sabrina’s adoptive cousin, Carla is her adoptive grandmother. Both are charged with Kidnapping and Child Endangerment for allegedly helping to conceal Sabrina’s injuries.

Three other children have been removed from the Ray home. Two adopted girls required medical care after being taken from the home. Prosecutors have filed a request for a restraining order to keep Marc and Misty Ray from speaking to their son, the third child rescued from the home.