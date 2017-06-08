× Regents Pass Along Tuition Increase for Fall Semester

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents has voted to increase tuition rates by around $216, over what had already been approved. Originally the Board had voted a 2% increase, but shortfalls in state revenue meant that Regent Institutions would receive $30 million dollars less than originally planned.

The extra tuition will mean $25.67 million dollars for Regent Schools. $16.5 million at the University of Iowa, over $7 million at Iowa State, and just over $2 million for the University of Northern Iowa.

The Iowa Legislature had voted twice in the past legislative sessions for reduce state dollars to higher ed. First in February, they lowered the aid by around $20 million, and then added another $10 million dollar cut in April.

The new tuition rates apply for this coming fall of 2017.