Adventureland Performer and Associate Charged With Child Enticement

ALTOONA, Iowa -- Two men who ran a children's animal show at Adventureland Amusement Park are facing disturbing charges of child enticement.

The two men are 33-year-old Barry Devoll and 39-year-old Christopher Kaiser.

After hearing these allegations, Adventureland terminated its contract with the Blue Trunk Educational Series, the non-profit run by the two men.

Devoll performed at Adventureland under the name Bixby, and his show was called Bixby's Aussie Adventure. Bixby’s Aussie Adventure operated underneath the larger Blue Trunk umbrella.

IRS filings show Devoll was the president of the Blue Trunk Educational Series and Kaiser served as the non-profit’s director. According to court documents, between September and November of 2015 Kaiser began grooming a minor for a sexual relationship with Devoll.

Documents say the male victim was under the age of 16 and Kaiser convinced him to send nude pictures to Devoll. Documents say Kaiser "wanted to come up with new poses for the victim to try."

The documents say Kaiser would relay messages from Devoll to the victim, with Devoll saying he was “hot and bothered to see him.”

Furthermore, the documents say Kaiser would drive the victim to the Adventureland Campground in Altoona to visit with Devoll and would leave them alone in his trailer.

According to the criminal complaint, Kaiser met the victim in 2014. Blue Trunk Educational Series' 2014 IRS filings show the non-profit loaned Kaiser over $263,000. The filings also say the non-profit's goal was to "provide educational shows to elementary aged children."

Adventureland has released a statement on the situation:

"Adventureland was outraged to learn of the allegations of abuse of a minor by persons associated with The Blue Trunk Educational Series, an independent contractor that performed shows at Adventureland and many other venues in 2015. Adventureland terminated its contract with Blue Trunk immediately upon learning of these allegations and will not permit Blue Trunk personnel back on park premises under any circumstances. Adventureland has a zero-tolerance policy towards this behavior, and will continue to do everything in its power to protect the safety of anyone who works at or visits our park. It is Adventureland’s understanding that the victim of the alleged offenses was not an Adventureland patron or employee, and most or all of the inappropriate conduct is alleged to have occurred after the 2015 Adventureland Park season. Out of concern for the victim, and respect for the criminal justice system, Adventureland will have no further comment regarding this matter. It will, however, continue to assist authorities in any way possible."

Devoll has accepted a plea deal and has pled guilty to one count of child enticement in federal court. He will be recommended a sentence between 10-15 years. Kaiser is being charged at the state level and has pled not guilty.