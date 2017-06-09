Ames P.D. Video Reminds Residents of Fireworks Laws

AMES, Iowa — Next week, fireworks tents and stands will be popping up around the state.

The new law for those structures starts on June 13th, but the Ames Police Department is using humor to remind residents that they still shoot them off within the city.

Officer Eric Snyder plays the part of “Officer Dirt” in the video released on social media that reminds people to make sure fireworks are legal in their city before using them. Snyder also says police, firefighters, and EMS workers are busy enough without anyone getting injured while trying to have a good time.