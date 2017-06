Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- A Council Bluffs man is facing felony charges for allegedly spanking his toddler daughter so hard it left bruises.

Ryan Rapier, 25, is charged with felony child endangerment resulting in injury.

The girl's godmother found bruises on the girl's face, legs, and bottom. According to police, Rapier first claimed the toddler had fallen from her crib, but then admitted to losing his temper and striking her.