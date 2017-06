Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- An Ankeny man will stand trial for murder for a third time.

Vernon Huser was convicted of hiring a man to kill Lance Morningstar in 2014. Huser's second conviction was thrown out last month after the Supreme Court ruled evidence was unfairly withheld from trial. His next trial will begin next February.

Court records show Huser posted a $150,000 cash bond and will be free until his date.