Denver Man’s Radio Show Provides Platform for Fellow Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colorado -- Returning home from the battlefield can be a difficult transition for veterans, so one veteran from Denver decided to create something special to help others with the process.

FOX31's Kevin Torres explains how the platform allows veterans to share their stories, news, or simply talk.

"Our mission is to show veterans and our men and women all over the world that there are programs out there beyond the VA," said Joel Hunt.

There are many reasons Hunt decided to create his H-Train radio show.

"One of my battle buddies that we skied with, he committed suicide and it hit close to home," he said.

The show gives fellow vets an outlet to dial in to discussions with a wide range of topics.

"I don't want no money, I don't want no recognition. I want to help a veteran because I can't take back what I couldn't fix yesterday," said Hunt.

For three years, Hunt has had his listeners' backs, all while putting them front and center with the latest military news and refusing to let them be silenced. Hunt also uses his platform to investigate nonprofits and find out which ones truly help veterans.

Learn more about Hunt's H-Train show here.