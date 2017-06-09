Des Moines Man Sentenced in Fatal October Drunk Driving Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man will spend up to 25 years in prison for killing his passenger in a drunk driving crash.

Dylan Winker pled guilty earlier this year to vehicular homicide and serious injury by vehicle for his role in a fatal crash last October. The Polk County Attorney's Office says Winker had nine alcoholic drinks in a 90-minute time span before getting behind the wheel. He crashed head-on into another vehicle, killing his passenger, Steve Graber, and injuring a passenger in the other car.

On Thursday, Winker was sentenced to 25 years in prison.