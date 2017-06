Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - Nevada, ADM-Van Meter, and North Polk all faced the same fate. Their season ending in the state semifinal.

Nevada lost to Assumption in the state tournament for the 5th time in six seasons, North Polk lost a 1-0 decision to Center Point-Urbana, and ADM-Van Meter dropped a 4-1 match to the top-seed from Lewis Central.