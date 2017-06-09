Floppy Celebrates 60th Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Floppy, a popular WHO-HD character, turns 60 on Friday.

The loveable dog puppet was part of “The Floppy Show” with Duane Ellett that aired on channel 13 from 1957 to 1987.

“Floppy came along in the late 50’s. He was Duane Ellets best friend. HE was our beagle of the state of iowa. At least for central Iowa. He was Mr. Rogers before there was a Mr. Rogers. He was seasame street before there was sesame street,” Ron Sampson with the Ankeny Area Historical Society said.

The show hosted groups of kids each day, often for their birthdays.

Channel 13 Anchor Brooke Bouma made an appearance on the show when she was a kid. During the show, Ellett, Floppy and the kids would tell jokes and introduce cartoons.

“Duane and Floppy would welcome you home at 3:30 when you got home from school. He was there on Sunday mornings when you got home from church,” Sampson said.

Rosemary Taylor, with the Ankeny Area Historical Society, said she remembers being on the show when she was a young girl too.

“I was probably 11 or 12 and our campfire group, there was eight of us, we were on the floppy show. So several of us got to introduce a cartoon and tell jokes. But it was just our little campfire group at that time,” Taylor said.

The show ended after Ellett died of a heart attack, but lives on at the Ankeny Area Historical Society.

“He didn’t ever talk down to the kids. It was their show. He did not try to make it his show. HE and floppy hosted the kids. I think it was the respect he had for them that made it so special. The parents stood in the backgroud and just awed that Duane could do this for a half hour at a time, everyday for 30 years,” Sampson said.