Heat is On the Way, Drink Lots of Water

DES MOINES, Iowa -- We complained all spring about how wet and cold it was, but this weekend we finally get what we’ve been asking for.

“We’re talking 100 degrees,” said Channel 13 meteorologist Amber Alexander.

Now that's hot. Amber said we will flirt with some record highs, but even if we don't break them it will still be a scorcher outside.

“It’s going to be a hot weekend. So if you’re going to be outside, you want to take all of those precautions to avoid any heat related illnesses,” said Alexander.

She said the best way to avoid heat stroke or exhaustion is to stay inside, but who wants to do that on one of the busiest weekends of the year? The Principal Charity Classic, Downtown Farmers' Market, Pride Festival in the East Village, and garage sales galore will all be going on over the next couple of days. Instead of missing out on all of the fun, try using a few tips from people already outside enduring the heat.

Rick Flinchum is a caddy this weekend at the PCC, and his biggest tip is easy.

“Well, I look for the shade under the trees as much as possible,” he said.

When it gets really warm, Flinchum said he adds a wet towel to his neck.

Robert Mullikim is a Navy recruit who is helping with security at the classic. His heat tip is to not do what he will be doing.

“Not wearing usually what I wear,” said Mullikim as he is dressed in full Military attire. Wearing light clothes is smart as the temperatures continue to rise.

The biggest tip comes from a child attending the PCC.

“Drink all of it,” said Ben, holding up a blue water bottle.

When you're out in the heat, experts recommend drinking at least 16 ounces of water an hour. If it gets hotter, drink even more water. Luckily it will be easy to find at events around the metro; many will allow extra water bottles to be brought in, and Des Moines Water Works is installing extra water fountains at festivals across the city.