Iowa Board of Health Setting Rules on Cannabis Oil Availability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- While state lawmakers made cannabis oil legal to produce and sell in Iowa this year, it will take time before it's available.

The process begins with rules from the Iowa Board of Health. The board held an emergency meeting on Thursday to try and speed up the process to get the registration cards Iowans need to legally use cannabis oil. Another committee will be asked to approve those actions next week and allow hundreds more to instantly apply for new cards.

The board says the red tape is necessary to ensure the law is administered safely.

"It should make cannabidiol more readily available to Iowans when it's completely implemented, but that's down the road, yet to come," said Iowa Board of Health member Gerd Clabaugh.

It's still too soon to tell if the oil will be made here in Iowa or brought in from other states. The board has until December 1st to finish setting the rules.