John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum Holding First Family Fun Day

WATERLOO, Iowa — The John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum will hold a Farm Fun Day at the Museum site at 500 Westfield Avenue on Saturday June 10th. The event will take place from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There is no admission fee, and the museum is open 7 days a week.

“This will be the Museum’s first large-scale family event, and we look forward to creating a day of fun for kids of all ages,” said Rosa Grant, manager of the John Deere Tractor & Engine Museum in a news release. “A variety of special activities will keep kids entertained while they learn about life on a farm.”

The John Deere Tractor and Engine Museum opened in 2014 in a building once used to manufacture John Deere Tractors. Inside is the story of the development of the tractor, detailing how early tractors were used to replace horses. In 1954, there were more tractors than horses on U.S. farms. The story also includes those union workers who helped build the tractors. One exhibit thanks the John Deere dealer network, as well as customers using Deere products all over the world.

“One of the things that I love about the story that we tell here, it surprises people who think that they might not relate to the story,” said Grant. “What you’ll find here at the museum is it’s a story about a business, about entrepreneurship, about industry. It’s the story of an American company that grew to become a global Fortune 100 company.”

The museum is designed to appeal not just to those who grew up on farms or built the tractors.

“I went home and told my grandmother that I got this job with John Deere,” said Grant, who grew up in suburban Chicago. “She said that we farmed with a John Deere, that was special to her. Because it was special to her, it became special to me.”

Tractors include those made in 1977 and older, plus a large new four-wheel drive unit that just rolled off the assembly line a couple of weeks ago at the nearby Waterloo Tractor Works.

Deere first started making tractors in 1918. Very soon the company will announce its plans to celebrate 100 years of building tractors in Waterloo.

