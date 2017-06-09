One Killed in Crash in Rural Poweshiek County

MALCOM, Iowa  —  A driver was killed late Thursday night in Poweshiek County after being rear-ended, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

20-year old Riley Ely was southbound on 120th Street just before 11:00pm Thursday when he was rear-ended by  truck driven by 20-year-old Kyle Sadler.  Ely’s Ford Mustang left the road, rolled and caught fire.  Ely was ejected from his vehicle.  He was not wearing a seatbelt.  He died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.  No charges have been filed.