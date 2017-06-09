× One Killed in Crash in Rural Poweshiek County

MALCOM, Iowa — A driver was killed late Thursday night in Poweshiek County after being rear-ended, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

20-year old Riley Ely was southbound on 120th Street just before 11:00pm Thursday when he was rear-ended by truck driven by 20-year-old Kyle Sadler. Ely’s Ford Mustang left the road, rolled and caught fire. Ely was ejected from his vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt. He died as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.