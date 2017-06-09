× One Killed, One Injured in Marshalltown Crash Involving Postal Service Vehicle

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One person has died and another is injured as a result of a two-vehicle accident in Marshalltown.

At approximately 11:44 a.m. on Friday, Marshalltown police and the Iowa State Patrol responded to the scene at the intersection of Center and Church Street near the Marshall County Courthouse. The intersection has stop lights in all directions.

The incident involved a minivan and a U.S. Postal Service vehicle, and the Iowa State patrol has confirmed the USPS driver was killed in the crash.

This is a developing story.