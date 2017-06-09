Postal Worker Killed in Marshalltown Crash Identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol has identified the USPS worker who was killed as 34 year old Amy Sanders of Grinnel, IA. The crash report says Sanders was driving in her postal vehicle westbound on Church street and continued through a yellow light. The second vehicle driving South on Center Street, a Grand Caravan, driven by 60 year old Debra Meister of Waterloo drove through a red light and collided into Sanders, who died of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

Traffic came to a halt and was blocked off for hours near the Marshall County Courthouse. "It's scary knowing someone could die," said Josh Barber, a Marshalltown resident.

At 11:44 am Friday, the Iowa State Patrol says a minivan traveling south on Center Street and a USPS vehicle heading west on East Church Street collided at the controlled intersection. Barber said it flipped the mail carrier's vehicle on it's side. "I just saw that it was tipped over. I saw there was broken glass."

Investigators say the driver of that vehicle died of their injuries. "I saw them put the white cover over in case they didn`t want to see something they didn't want to," said Barber.

In the hours after, law enforcement continued to tell residents it was best to stay away. Immediately following the accident, Barber was told, "If you don't want to be disturbed or see something you don't want to see, you might want to leave."

Steven Meyer lives within walking distance from the crash. While it's truly tragic, he's surprised it hasn't happened sooner. "Sometimes the people that are going north and south will try and beat the light so I usually, as I'm heading west I'll sit for one or two seconds as the light changes to make sure nobody is going to run that light."

Investigators have yet to determine who had the right of way but Meyer believes this was an incident that could have been avoided. He said, "Unfortunate, with the weather conditions and road conditions, there is no reason for an accident."

The driver of the minivan was treated for minor injuries.