Sabrina Ray’s Biological Family Seeks Recourse in Obtaining Teen’s Ashes

DE SOTO, Iowa -- Sixteen-year-old Sabrina Ray's ashes are awaiting burial, and now her biological family is trying to get rights to bury Sabrina in De Soto.

"We've made all the calls and we kept getting told no, and we want to plea with the community. We are very grateful for the Perry community, but we are her biological family and we want to put her in the family plot here in De Soto,” said Sabrina's biological aunt Tonya Busch.

Busch said using the family plot would allow Sabrina to be buried right next to her grandparents.

"We're going to grieve for the rest of our lives, but we have a wish, and that is for biological family that loved her and did everything we could do for her to lay her to rest. Let us give her the proper funeral," Busch said.

Busch said as of now this is only a wish, unless Marc and Misty Ray--Sabrina's adoptive parents--waive their parental rights that leave decisions regarding Sabrina's burial in their hands.

Busch tries to remember the times before Sabrina was put in the custody of the Rays.

"Those are things we will never have back, but we have the pictures, we have the memories, and I just want to remember her how she was before she was wrongfully taken and put with people that killed her," she said.

Right now, Sabrina’s ashes wait in limbo until the courts decide what to do with the girl's remains.

Channel 13 reached out to the Dallas County Attorney’s Office--which is handling parts of this case--to see what will happen next and what kind of recourse the biological family has. At the time of publication, the office had not responded.