Staffing Shortage Forcing Ames Pools to Adjust Hours

AMES, Iowa — The City of Ames is adjusting pool hours to deal with a lifeguard shortage.

The Furman Aquatic Center will only open its slides if staff is available, and the splash pool and lazy river will only be open in the evening if staff is available. Municipal Pool is reducing hours so it can transfer lifeguards to Furman.

The City of Ames is planning to increase wages for employees and covering the cost of training to attract new staff. It is also creating new positions that require less training, like a slide attendant, to attract staff.