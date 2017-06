× Stay Cool in the Heat With Daytime Cooling Centers Around Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of Des Moines is opening daytime cooling centers ahead of the upcoming heat wave.

Most of the cooling centers are libraries, community or rec centers, and malls. The locations will not be open overnight.

Be sure to check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly, during this heat wave.

Find a list of the Polk County daytime cooling centers here.