BEVINGTON, Iowa — If you are driving South of the metro on I-35 Friday morning expect a major delay.

I-35 is shut down in both directions due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Bevington at exit 56. Traffic is being diverted at that exit and detoured through Norwalk and then back to I-35 along Highway 5.

There’s no word on how long the road will remain closed.

Crash on I-35 has interstate CLOSED between DSM & Hwy 92. Please use detour from Hwy 92,Hwy 28,Hwy 5. @WHOhd @KCCINews @weareiowa5news — Trooper Alex Dinkla (@TrooperDinkla) June 9, 2017