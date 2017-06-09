× Two Men Charged With Stealing Trees from State Park in Iowa

PISGAH, Iowa — Two western Iowa men are facing felony charges for cutting down and removing nine trees from the Loess Hills State Forest.

38-year-old Bradley Hagerman of Pisgah and 30-year-old Eric Freihage of Council Bluffs are each charged with 2nd Degree Theft.

The DNR says the two men cut down nine walnut trees in January of this year then sold them to a Council Bluffs company. They were paid $4,713 for the trees but the DNR values them at over $7,500.

It is illegal to cut down a tree in a state-owned park.